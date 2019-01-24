Image copyright Getty Images

One man wey im name na Abdullahi Yadau wey dey stay Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, don divorce im wife because she dey plan vote Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for di election wey go happun February 16, 2019, for di kontri.

Yadau wey yan with BBC Hausa tok say e divorce im wife because she no gree afta e tell her not to vote Buhari.

Yadau add say di issue reach her parents domot after e use hand hit her wey lead make her teeth comot and na for dia front e divorce her after settlement no work.

BBC Hausa try contact di wife to hear her side of wetin happen but dem no reach her but dem speak to her elder brother Ibrahim Sulaiman wey confam wetin happun and tok say na di end of di marriage be that because wetin di husband do na bad tin.

Sabi pipo say di 2019 elections na one wey go fit cause division between many pipo more than di ones before am as e be say both leading candidates Muhammadu Buhari of di ruling All Progressive Congress and Atiku Abubakar of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party na from northern Nigeria.