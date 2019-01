Day 23: 'Who be Obasanjo to say Atiku beta pass Buhari?' #BBCNigeria2019

Tok-tok pesin for Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, say anybody wey tink say di presido head no correct need to go check im own head.

Keyamo tell BBC Pidgin say di presido get im own pattern wey e dey use make im point wen e dey tok.

According to Keyamo, pipo wey dey yab president Buhari because e no go debate dey waste dia time.

E say leadership quality no be debating skills and say di platform wey Nigeria Election Debate Group create no di suitable for di incumbent to tok dia mind.

Keyamo also chook mouth ontop di 16 page letter wey former President Olusegun Obasanjo write about di elections and Buhari goment say di letter just be like tissue paper.

According to Keyamo di president dey gidigba and e dey fresh everyday dey do im campaign across di kontri.