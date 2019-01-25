Image copyright @Crevo360_Ng Image example Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen

Candidate of Nigeria main opposition People's Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, say di kontri dey fall apart under President Buhari leadership and say time don reach to stand up for democracy.

Alhaji Atiku wey dey react to President Buhari suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, say e dey against democracy and im reject am. Im call on oga Onnoghen and di judiciary to resist wit every legal and constitutional means wey dem fit gada.

Oga Atiku say as di case against Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen dey court, na to allow court decide. Im wonda why Buhari goment dey rush.

"I want to seize dis opportunity to call for unity amongst di judiciary. No let Muhammadu Buhari administration divide you. No let dis goment begin make una dey fight una sef. Di judiciary na di last hope of di common man and di defender of our democracy," im add.

Nigerians for social media also puth mouth inside di mata, and many pipo dey wonda wia President Buhari get im power from to suspend a whole Chief Justice.

But di popular sabi pesin for Twitter do thread to hold im own side.