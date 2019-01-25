Image copyright Getty Images Image example Presido Buhari and Atiku Abubakar na im many pipo dey look as di old brigade wey dey contest

Na election season again!

All di tok now na on di election and candidates to watch. Those wey dey support President Muhammadu Buhari say im be man of integrity and im neva tiff moni before. Those wey dey support former Vice president Atiku Abubakar say wit di kain hunger wey dey blow for area, im get wetin e take to carri Nigeria comot from poverty.

E get those too wey believe say both Buhari and Atiku represent di old guard wey cause poverty for di kontri. Dem say di kontri no dey go front.

Na many presidential candidates full ground. Some no dey popular, some dey new. For odas, some pipo believe say dem no get di kain personality to win di presidential race. Many names go dey di presidential ballot like Fela Durotoye, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowore and mnany odas.

But e be like say wetin pipo dey chook eye for di individual candidates na dia personalities rather than dia ideas. Na nearly 80 million Nigerians dey registered to vote for di February 16, 2019 election.

Dem no support media player for your device Pastor or Imam fit tell you who to vote?

Madam Kemi Diego-Okenyodo, wey be criminal justice and security expert say pipo dey vote based on personality, wit moni on di side. "E go good if we get pesin wey dey new and fresh to win di elections. Di old timers get too many wahala. Na about personalities - and moni dey follow join too. If we fit get new pesin wey dey young and come wit fresh views - e go be good thing to try."

Dr. Otive Igbuzor, wey be Founding Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development believe say who win di 2019 elections for Nigeria mata. Im own side na say di candidate wey win di Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial or House of Assembly elections go determine di kain goment and policies.

Image example Sowore: I no dey run with mentality say I no go win because ogbonge youths dey my back

For am, na five things go determine di 2019 elections:

1. Election promises and wetin pipo go demand from candidates

2. Character, competence and capability of candidates

3. Prevention of vote buying

4. Protection of mandate

5. Security- Protection of officials, materials and voters; and make security officials no dey partial.

Di Nigeria 2019 presidential election dey catch many pipo eye, mainly because of di kain candidates wey dey inside. Na blend of di old and di young. Age too na anoda thing. But those wey dey support di older candidates believe say dem get di experience pass di younger ones wey neva dey goment before and no sabi how e dey work.