Secondary school students kill dia teacher wey seize dia phones

Police don arrest three students for one school for Nakuru County for Kenya say dem kill dia teacher for di school.

Tori be say di students for Hopewell Secondary School stab dia teacher, wey seize dia mobile phones.

Di area Deputy County Commissioner, Elim Shafi, confam to BBC say di physics teacher Peter Omari die on Thursday evening.

Im bin dey waka go im house inside di school compound wen three students attack am. Dem break di teacher skull and di area chief say maybe dem use sometin hit am for head.

Im later die for hospital and police don arrest di three students and dem dey ansa kweshun.

E dey illegal for students to carri mobile phone go school for most institutions for Kenya. Di claim na say e dey cause indiscipline and cheating for exam.

Dis no be di first time dem dey attack teacher for di kontri. Last year, dem arrest three oda students for Kisumu, Western Kenya afta dem nack claim for dia head say dem attack and kill dia teacher wit matchete.