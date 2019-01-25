Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Na on Friday Buhari swear in Acting CJN oga Ibrahim Tanko

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don suspend di kontri Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen and appoint oga Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed to begin act.

Bashir Ahmed wey be one of di tok-tok pipo for di president, na im post dis wan for im twitter page.

Nigeria goment lawyers bin ask Code of Conduct Tribunal to send message give Justice Walta Onnoghen to shift comot from im post as di Chief Justice of Nigeria, until di mata wey dem carri come court against am don finish.

Di prosecution lawyer, Aliyu Umar on Tuesday say di Nigerian goment no want di CJN, Walter Onnoghen to resign but make im stand for corner dey look how di court go chook eye for di mata.

Image copyright @Crevo360_Ng Image example Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen

Justice Walta Onnoghen wey be di kontri highest oga-di-law dey face six charge sake of say im no declare im assets and im bin dey operate diamond account too.

Umar talk dis one wen e dey give im address as di Code of Conduct Tribunal resume to hear di mater of non declaration of assets wey dey on top CJN, Onnoghen head.

Buhari no get power to comot Chief Justice - Olisa Agbakoba

Image copyright OAL.LAW Image example Agbakoba say Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen get immunity for di case wey CCB bring come im domot

Ogbonge Nigeria lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, say President Muhammadu Buhari no get any power to suspend Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice.

Wen im follow BBC Pidgin tok, oga Agbakoba say im dey in shock and no fit believe am.

"If na true, e dey raise major constitutional crisis. Many cases dey court. Yesterday di appeal court say make dem match break for di case.

"For Buhari to suspend CJN wey no dey constitution, I no know di kain problem e fit cause," im tok.

Im add say Nigeria Constitution tok for section 292 on how to take remove CJN and say di process dey very clear.

"Na only di Senate wit two thirds vote, fit recommed for di presido to comot di CJN. Dis wan wey Buhari do don raise big constitutional wahala wey I no fit tok.

"We dey deal wit three arms of goment and di CJN dey equal wit di president," oga Agbakoba add.