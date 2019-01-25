Image copyright Twitter/@NGRPresident

Presido Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, appoint Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria as e suspend CJN Walter Onnoghen on top im trial for Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Justice Tanko na Justice fo di kontri Supreme Court and dis na some of tins wey you suppose to sabi about am.

Five tins to sabi about Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed

Tanko finish to learn law for di Ahmadu Bello University for Zaria, from Bachelor (1976-1980), to Masters wey e do art time (1982-1984) enta im Doctorate Degree (1987-1998) also for Part time

E start im Judiciary career for Magistrate Court Grade II for Bauchi State for 1982

E don hold position of Provost for di College of Legal and Islamic Studies

For 1991, e hold position as Judge for di Sharia Court of Appeal for Bauchi State before im get promotion to justice for 1993