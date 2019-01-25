Image copyright OAL.LAW Image example Agbakoba say Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen get immunity for di case wey CCB bring come im domot

Ogbonge Nigeria lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, don talk say President Muhammadu Buhari no get any power to suspend Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Wen im follow BBC Pidgin tok, oga Agbakoba say im dey in shock and no fit believe wetin don happun.

"If na true, e dey raise major constitutional crisis. Many cases dey court. Yesterday di appeal court say make dem match break for di case.

"For Buhari to suspend CJN, I no know di kain problem e fit cause," im tok.

Im add say Nigeria Constitution tok for section 292 on how to take remove CJN and say di process dey very clear.

"Na only di Senate wit two thirds vote, fit recommend for di Presido to comot di CJN. Dis wan wey Buhari do don raise big constitutional wahala wey I no fit tok.

"We dey deal wit three arms of goment and di CJN dey equal wit di President," oga Agbakoba add.

Image copyright @Crevo360_Ng Image example Justice Walter Onnoghen

Nigeria President Buhari suspend di kontri Chief Justice and appoint oga Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed to begin act as Chief Justice on Friday.

Bashir Ahmed wey be one of di tok-tok pipo for di president, na im first post dis one for im Twitter page.

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Na on Friday Buhari swear in Acting CJN oga Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed

Presido Buhari come explain say im suspend di CJN sake of say di Code of Conduct Tribunal don order say make dem suspend am.

Wetin di Presido no tok bi say Court of Appeal too don order say make di Code of Conduct Tribunal no do anything ontop di matter for now.

Justice Onnoghen wey be di kontri highest oga-di-law dey face six charge sake of say im no declare im assets and im bin dey operate diamond account too.