Senate President, Bukola Saraki don draw ear give Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari to cancel di suspension of di kontri highest judge, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Buhari bin suspend di Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday, 25 January ontop case wey im dey face for Code of Conduct tribunal say im hide some of im property wen e start work. Na Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed Buhari put as di acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Oga Saraki say e dey against democracy for Buhari to sama di Chief Justice of di kontri suspension, say dis kain move go show di whole world say Nigeria don return to military era.

Inside statement wey im release for Twitter, di Senate presido say, "E no get anywia for our constitution wia dem write say anybodi fit suspend di highest judicial officer for di kontri. Di constitution get di correct process to follow to comot di CJN and di parts wey di three arms of goment get to play for di process. No place for di constitution give di Presido right to chance oda arms of goment."

President Buhari bin claim say na di Code of Conduct Tribunal order am to suspend di CJN but Saraki say im no know who dey give Buhari dat kain advice.

Some Nigerians for Twitter tell di Senate president make im march go tell Buhari for Aso Rock instead make im dey write for social media.

Oga Onnoghen don tok say na forget im forget to declare all im property. So far, im neva show face for any of im trials.