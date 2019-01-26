Image copyright Michele Ndoki

Cameroon Renaissance Movement mimbas Barrister Michele Ndoki, Celestin Djamen and anoda pesin dey hospital as dem say police shoot dem for 'white march' for Douala.

Barrister Ndoki confirm for Barrister Felix Agbor Balla Human Rights Lawyer say police shoot e as deh do March.

"E bi clear say police bin wan shoot me as e run for long before e shoot me", Ndoki tok.

She post video for Facebook weh show police stand for road as mimbas dey sing:

Maurice kamto, candidate weh e loss for 2018 presidential elections bin announce say deh di organise march for de whole kontri on Saturday.

BBC Pidgin try speak to police but no get confirmation of wetin happun.

CRM party leader Maurice Kamto bin announce say ee march na for say, "no for election hold-up, for last presidential elections, for peace for Northwest and Southwest regions, for public funds as excuse for organise 2019 AFCON."

Goment bin ban dis march for Yaounde and e no bi clear if deh ban de march for Douala, but na for de march weh deh police shoot Celestin Djamen for back foot near yi backside.

Deh don take e go hospital for treatment and oda pipo di continue for march, as den say deh go finish all for hospital on Saturday.

BBC di follow de tori for Douala and how de march go take place for Yaounde, as police and gendarmes too station for some parts.