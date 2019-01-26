Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria don swear in election tribunals sharperly
Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed wey be acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, don swear in 250 members of di election tribunals.
Di swearing-in ceremony happun on Saturday for Abuja and na dis tribunals go torchlight all di mata wey pipo go carri come dia dormot, as e take concern di 2019 general elections.
On Friday, Presido Buhari bin suspend di Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen sake of magomago case im get for di Code of Coduct Tribunal.