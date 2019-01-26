Image copyright Win McNamee

America, Britain and di European Union don chook mouth for di suspension of Nigeria Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen - just three weeks before general election.

US, EU and UK say dem dey take di suspension serious and say e fit put comma for Nigeria election.

On Friday, presido Buhari suspend oga Onnoghen sake of case im get for Code of Conduct Tribunal, say im no declare everi-everi wey im get wen im become Chief Justice.

For inside statement di US embassy say: "We dey deeply concerned wit wetin executive do to suspend and replace di Chief Justice and head of di judicial branch wey be say dem no get support of di legislative branch dis wan wey election dey near."

Di European Union also release statement wey tok say: "Wit 20 days wey remain until di presidential and National Assembly elections, political parties, candidates and voters must to get confidence say pasha no dey and say judicial system dey independent."

Image copyright Aliyu Tukur Image example Nigeria acting Chief Justice on Saturday set up election tribunals

Di British High Commission also express "serious concern over di suspension." For dia own statement, dem say: "Dis fit affect how pipo both for home and abroad go take look di election wey dey come."

As presido Buhari suspend oga Onnoghen, im use Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed take replace am as Acting Chief Justice and also swear am in on Friday.