Garba Shehu, tok-tok pesin for Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say federal goment no go allow foreigners dem to chook mouth inside di kontri mata.

Oga shehu tok dis one afta America, Britain and di European Union chook mouth for di suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

For inside different statement dem, di kontri dem say Buhari action fit put comma for di 2019 general election.

But oga Shehu say Buhari administration dey against anything we fit cause doubt, or even affect di kontri to conduct free and fair election.

"Nigeria get di right to make sure say outsiders no chook mouth for dia mata and dem salute law wey protect dis kain right," na wetin im tok.

"Nigeria dey prepared for di election and dey confident say everything go go well, federal goment give Independent electoral commission (INEC) free hand and all di support dem need to make sure say dem conduct free and fair elections." Na wetin im add put.

Shehu say federal goment like as pipo dey put eye for ground to make sure say wuru-wuru no dey during di election and peace dey for Nigeria.