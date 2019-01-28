Image copyright EiE Nigeria Image example Justice Walter Onnoghen

Nigeria special court wey dey torchlight goment ogas wey fail to announce dia property give public before dem start work don shift hearing of di case of Justice Walter Onnoghen until further notice.

Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday postpone di case of false asset declaration against Justice Onnoghen wey chop suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria, until Court of Appeal pass judgement ontop di mata di suspended judge file give di upper court.

CCT Chairmo, Justice Danladi Umar na im pass di ruling wen di Tribunal resume hearing ontop di case for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Image copyright @CREVO360_NG

Na only two out of di three judge dem for di Tribunal show face on Monday. Justice Umar and Justice Julie Anabor, wey give order to suspend Onnoghen.

Before di ruling start, di CCT Chairmo beg say dem delay to start today sitting. Oga Aliyu Umar wey be goment lawyer no bin dey wen di sitting start for di Tribunal.

As dem start di case goment lawyer ask for adjournment until Court of Appeal pass judgement on di mata.