Image copyright Nigerian Bar Association

Di join bodi of registered lawyers inside Nigeria say beginning from Tuesday 29 January dem no go show face for court across di kontri for two days.

Nigerian Bar Association say dem dey avoid court to protest di suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Na for dia National Executive Council meeting on Monday dem take di decision.

"During our NEC meeting, Nigerian Bar Association take decision to avoid court dem for two days for di whole of Nigeria ontop di suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari," na wetin NBA tok.

Justice Onnoghen dey face accuse sake of say im no declare im property before im start work as Chief Justice of Nigeria for 2017.

On Friday President Muhammadu Buhari suspend am based on di order from CCT.