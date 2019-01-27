Image copyright NJC Image example National Judicial Council na one of di Federal Executive bodies wey collect power from section 153 of di 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Di highest decision making committee of judges for Nigeria wey be National Judicial Council (NJC) don summon emergency meting sake of di suspension of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), local media dey report.

Di meeting go hold on Monday 28 January for Abuja by 10 o'clock for morning, according to wetin Nigeria media dey report.

Image copyright NJC Image example President Muhammadu Buhari tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu on Sunday night insist say di president only suspend Justice Onnoghen based on court order.

One member of di NJC say dem no go allow dis suspended CJN Walter Onnoghen or Ibrahim Tanko wey be di acting CJN to preside ova di meeting, TheCable tori pipo report.

Already plenty kontri pipo including senior lawyers don reject di suspension President Muhammadu Buhari give Justice Walter Onneghen sake of court case im get for Code of Conduct Tribunal.

President Muhammadu Buhari tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu on Sunday night insist say di president only suspend Justice Onnoghen based on court order.