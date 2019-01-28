Check say e correct

Atiku dey right. For 2015, World Health Organization tok say 57 million Nigerians no get clean wata and 130 million Nigerians dey live for doti wey place ey to clean am.

E mean say three in four Nigerians no get toilet, while one out of three of di remaing no get beta toilet.

Diarrhoeal disease wey no suppose dey if pesin dey drink clean water, dey use clean toilet don turn one of di tins wey dey kil pikin pass for Nigeria.

For 2017, WHO tok say e pass 74 pikin dem wey neva reach 5 years wey don die on top diarrhoel diseases.

For 2018, di Federal Ministry of Health do survey of households dem to sabi dia health waka.

Dem find say half of di cases of diarrhoea for pikin dem wey neva reach 5 years dey for di North-West region, especialy for Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Pipo too plenti for township wey dey make 1 out of 3 Nigerians to dey share toilet and increase chance of contamination.

But na villages dem bad pass. Wen Nigeria start to dey do PEWASH for 2016, wia to see beta water drink bin dey at 57% fpr villages and sanitation dey at 27% wey still low pass di national average from di year before.

For November 2018, Presido Muhammadu Buhari call state of emergency for di WASH sectir come launch di National Action Plan for di Revitalisation of Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector fir State House Conference Centre.

One of di Sustainable Development Goals wey United Nations cari come na to make sure say evri pesin go fit get cleam eater and clean toilet by 2030 so dat all dis yamayama diseases go stop.