"If you wan ask me question come #BBCGovDebate" - Dumo Lulu Briggs

Na 13 June 1964 na im Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs enter dis world.

Di Kalabari Lawyer and solicitor of Nigeria Supreme Court na Governorship candidate for Accord Party, Rivers State. Im come from Abonnema for Akuku Toru local goment.

Im go Township School, Government Comprehensive School Borikiri, School of Basic Studies for Creek Road dat time and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria wia im read law.

Im go Nigerian Law School for Lagos, before im come go London School of Economics for University of London for in Masters. Den im come do Youth Service for Katsina State.

Lulu-Briggs get many business for oil and gas services for Rivers State. Im first start as small boy wey bin dey sell pure water to support im mama for old Port Harcourt Township.

Lulu-Briggs don also sell food and beer, work for media house and do business for private sector and work as lawyer but start im politics waka for 1992 wen im contest to go House of Reps under Social Democratic Party (SDP) but goment come cancel dat election.

For 2003, im try to contest as Governor for NDP Party.

Den from 2007 to 2011, im follow for di Economic Advisory Council for Rivers State. Den for im Govnorship ambition, im try push am for big Party, but e no work na im make am join small party.

As im enta, na so di Party grow spread evriwia.

Briggs say, why im wan be Governor na to improve di way pipo dey live for Rivers State, provide work for pipo so e go reduce crime rate.

Im say "di suffer don too plenty, pipo don cry tire. Since 1999 tins no waka well and di last 3 years, e don bad well well, na im dey worry me, I say no, make I come try dis tin so dat all di good good ideas wey I get make I bring am so dat our pipo go get work, work well well."

Im go follow participate for di BBC Governorship debate wey go hold on 31 January, 2019 for Port Harcourt.