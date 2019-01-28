Police dey find horse rider wey jam woman die for Kano

Image copyright Arterra

Nigeria police for Kano dey find horse rider wey jam one 80-years-old woman die during wedding for Kano state.

Di accident happun for Gwale area on Saturday.

E dey very common to see horse racing for Kano city every weekend because na im many pipo dey use celebrate weddings or any achievement.

Kano police tok tok pesin DSP Haruna Abdullahi confam am and yan say dem go investigate and arrest di racers.

Abdullahi add say e don tay wey Kano Emirate ban horse racing inside city to stop dis kain problem but some pipo no still dey hear word.

Alhaji Salisu Mohammed wey be pikin to Hajya Rabi wey die, yan say dem don report di issue to police and Kano Emir palace so dat dem go take action on di issue.

Mohammed add say dem try trace di racer wey knock im mama down but dem no dey successful and she die afta one day for hospital.

Many pipo wey tok to BBC News Pidgin dey sad about wetin happun and hope say goment go stop horse racing inside Kano city once and for all.

One staff for Emir Palace Junaid Jibo tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don receive di complain from Hajiya Rabi family and na something wey dem go take seriously.