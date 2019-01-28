Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Dis no be picture from di NBA headquarters on Monday but from anoda gbege wia police show face

Police officers dey ground for di Abuja national headquarters of di Nigeria Bar Association wia lawyers suppose meet on Monday ontop di suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen.

E no dey clear wetin di business of di policemen be for di area, but BBC tori pesin see dem around, and two stand for di NBA gate.

Di bar association call emergency meeting for Monday, afta Presido Muhammadu Buhari suspend Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday, and replace am wit Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

Some civil society groups dey also plan protest for Abuja on Monday about di president decision, and dem say na for di same NBA headquarters dem go gada.

BBC neva fit confam weda na di pipo wey wan protest make police dey di area.

Protesters dey gada for NBA headquarters

Pipo wey dey plan to do I-no-go-gree waka ontop di suspension of di Chief Justice of Nigeria, don dey gada for di Abuja headquarters of di Nigeria Bar Association.

Na lawyers and some civil society groups dey plan di waka and BBC tori pesin wey dey ground, say di place don dey full wit di protesters.

Tori be say dey wan demand make courts across di kontri shut down until President Buhari do U-turn ontop di suspension of di Chief Justice.

One of di lawyer wey follow for those wey wan protest, say President Buhari do no follow due process.

E say goment don show say e dey bias and say before President Buhari fit suspend Onnoghen, im suppose write to Senate and 2/ 3 of di senators must vote am out before e fit suspend am.