US, UK investigators go help Ghana rescue girls wey suspected Nigerian gang kidnap

America den United Kingdom investigators dey come help Ghana rescue girls wey some suspected Nigerians kidnap.

Director-General for Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, talk say di investigators dey join di search for di three girls wey dem kidnap for Takoradi.

She explain say di American den British people go help Ghana Police fast track di process of finding di girls wey dem kidnap last year.

Over di weekend, Takoradi den Eastern region police collaborate den arrest 15 people wey get some connection to di kidnappings for Nuaso, Odumase.

Panic attack hit residents for Takoradi as people start dey interpret any incidence involving man den girls as kidnapping attempt.

Ghana Police early dis year arrest one suspected Nigerian kidnapper who break jail under di watch of seven officers.

Police later re-arrest am after which he confess say he den other Nigerians dey work.

But Police say so far all di information he dey give dem be nonfa sake of still dem no find di girls.

People dey use di hashtag #BringBackOurTaadiGirls as social media campaign to mount pressure on police so say dem go help rescue di girls.