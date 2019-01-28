More than 13,000 Nigerians cross enta Cameroon for asylum - UNHCR

Image copyright UNHCR

United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) say about 13,000 Nigerian refugees don enta Goura for Cameroon for fear of Boko Haram attack.

UNHCR say deh cross from El-Beid river for Rann afta Cameroon bin force some back last week.

De attack for January 14 bin cause about 9000 for run enta Cameroon but di kontri force some back. UN no glad for dis kana tin and deh tell Cameroon goment for stop for force Nigerian refugees back and respect dia right for asylum.

UNHCR say den di try for advocate say make deh give dis pipo place for stay and protect dem. Allegra Baiocchi UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator don glad say Cameroon di respect right for refugees.

"Thank you Cameroon goment for respecting right for asylum," Allegra Baiocchi tok.

For Goura, UNHCR say dia teams and partners start registration for de refugees.

But no bi only for Cameroon weh refugees enta as some don cross border go for Chad.