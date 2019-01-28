Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo

Church of Pentecost for Ghana say dem dey ban sensual pre-wedding photos wey people dey take announce dema wedding.

Di church no happy say these days couples wey dey come marry go dey touch-touch vital parts of dema body like say dem marry already.

Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi, announce dis for di Global Minister's Conference event on Saturday.

According to Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi, "you go see say where dem dey touch, plus di things dem dey do nu, e be married couples wey for fit do that."

"You go see somebody raise lady en leg, lady dey sit man en lap top, dem dey touch some places. So we want discourage den tins," Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi add.

Also di church say dem no go allow make people serve alcohol den play secular music for wedding under wey get ungodly lyrics for inside.