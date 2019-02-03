Boko Haram dey use 'good Samaritan' cunny deceive pipo - Nigerian Army

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

Operation Lafiya Dole wey dey in charge of sojas wey dey fight Boko Haram for north east Nigeria, say di militants don begin use wan cunny way to make pipo for di region like dem.

Army say di wan wey Boko Haram learn now na to dey tiff pipo nama and return am later to di same pipo, to make dem look like beta group. Army say dis wan na to make pipo get confidence for Boko Haram and make dem look like good Samaritans.

Onyema Nwachukwu wey be Deputy Director Public Relations for Operation Lafiya Dole wey sign statement, say make pipo shine eye, as dem don sabi tey-tey say Boko Haram dey tiff cattle to raise moni, but say dis tactics to deceive especially young pipo, say na new one.

Dis one dey happun as Nigerian Army and rights group Amnesty International don wear one trouser about weda sojas abandon Rann community for Borno State, before Boko Haram attack dem. Army say nothing like dat happun, but Amnesty International say sojas bin comot di area before di attack.