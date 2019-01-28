Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader don move go United Kingdom after im stay for Israel
Leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu don announce say im don land UK.
Kanu post for Twitter when im land for di kontri wit some of im supporters but e no dey clear if di photo na recent one..
For inside di post, di IPOB leader add say im wan kontinu im "excellent work to liberate #Biafra from di pit of darkness, Nigeria."
Nnamdi Kanu don dey Israel since im disappear after dem release am on bail.
For October 2018, Kanu tok say "no human being fit kill" am and im "go return to Biafra Land."
Im conduct im first broadcast ontop radio Biafra in 4 years for January 12, 2019.