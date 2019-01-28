Image copyright @MaziNnamdiKanu/Twitter

Leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu don announce say im don land UK.

Kanu post for Twitter when im land for di kontri wit some of im supporters but e no dey clear if di photo na recent one..

For inside di post, di IPOB leader add say im wan kontinu im "excellent work to liberate #Biafra from di pit of darkness, Nigeria."

Nnamdi Kanu don dey Israel since im disappear after dem release am on bail.

Skip Twitter post by @MaziNnamdiKanu I am back in the UK 🇬🇧 to continue our excellent work to liberate #Biafra from the pit of darkness, Nigeria.



Fulani cabal with their Herdsmen, ISIS and Boko Haram must not be allowed to conquer us. Let Justice Onnoghen's humiliation unite us as one Biafran family. pic.twitter.com/y4V7ocTJPa — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) January 26, 2019

For October 2018, Kanu tok say "no human being fit kill" am and im "go return to Biafra Land."

Im conduct im first broadcast ontop radio Biafra in 4 years for January 12, 2019.