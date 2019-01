Image copyright Segun Shodeinde/Facebook Image example Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria politicians no dey fail to surprise dia supporters and kontri pipo wit some kain strange behaviour anytime wey election don dey reach.

Yes e strange because na dat time politicians dey like to plat woman hair, learn mechanic, fry akara, roast corn, dash fowl plus odas tins.

Dis behaviours dey funny because na sometin wey di politicians no bin dey do before, but all of sudden, dem go begin do am during dia campaign period before di elections.

Some of dem dey use am show di pipo say dem no be ajebutter but Kpako wey fit mix wella wit poor pipo plus even help dem do work, while odas dey try show say dem be ordinary pesin like oda pipo for for street.

Di wife of Nigeria president, Aisha Buhari carry waka go help fry di akara of one woman wey dey sell for roadside.

One time too, former Governor for Rivers State wey be now Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, bin enta street to plait one woman hair for Rivers State southern Nigeria just to beg pipo to vote Buhari for 2015.

No be only Amaechi don plait hair oh, Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu also don carry waka go one saloon for Lagos to go fix woman hair.

Oga Sanwo-Olu and im running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat also don carry waka go Computer Village, Ikeja to learn phone repairs afta dem don bin go learn mechanic for one mechanic workshop for Lagos.

Di current Governor for Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, don also show pipo wey dey around am how to roast corn.

Foto of oda politicians wey don also do funny and strange tins still plenti berekete for social media. dis na some of dem.

