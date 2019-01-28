Fire burn INEC office for Rivers state #BBCNigeria2019

Image copyright Other

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for Rivers State don confam say fire true-true burn dia office for Oyigbo local goment area inside Rivers State.

Di tok-tok pesin for INEC inside Rivers State, Geraldine Ekelemu na im confam dis informate give BBC Pidgin.

She say na dis morning dem get report of fire wey burn di conference room of dia office but e no too destroy tins like dat and dem don quench am.

E say dem don report di fire incident give police for Rivers State.

Madam Geraldine add say dem neva still know wetin cause di fire wey burn di office.Meanwhile di tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni say im neva get di report on dis matter wen BBC Pidgin call am to confam.