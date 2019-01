Lawmakers for Lagos state South West Nigeria don give di state govnor Akinwumi Ambode one week to come answer kwesion and defend imsef or dem fit begin im impeachment process.

Di lawmakers tok dis one wen dem resume sitting on Monday. Dem dey accuse di govnor say im don dey spend state money wen lawmakers neva approve di state 2019 budget.

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa say dem go give di govnor chance to come answer for imsef before dem go take next step.

"Di govnor violate di constitution and commit gross misconduct. Pipo wey suppose advise am no advise am well"

"We fit begin collect signatures for impeachment, we fit dey patient reach next sitting before we go start". Na so Obasa tok.

Oda law makers for the plenary say di constitution give lawmakers power to first approve evri expenses for di state before dem go begin spend di money, but say govnor Ambode don begin spend di money even wen dem neva approve di budget.

Plenti lawmakers wey come plenary dey para say no need to wait, say make dem begin do di impeachment process sharp sharp as di govnor don break law.

Tori be say di govnor bin send di 2019 budget to di State House of Assembly instead of to carri am waka go di house to present am.

Dat one follow for wetin dey cause kasala between di govnor and di lawmakers.Di Assembly don adjourn dia sitting to February 4, 2019.