"Anoda life dey wey different from di promise and fail of past goment #BBCGovDebate" - Victor Fingesi

Victor Fingesi of di Action Democratic Party, ACP, na one of di candidates wey go follow debate for di BBC Governorship Debate wey go hold for January 31 2019 for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, SOuth South Nigeria.

Na for 3 December 1959 naim dem born Victor Fingesi and im come from Okrika local goment of Rivers State.

Even though Victor train as Civil engineer for Longborough Technical College for UK and University of Southern California for US, im be businessman and im love sports well-well na im make am be di President of Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association wey dey teach small pikin dem how to play Baseball.

Fingesi also like Polo so im release im horses dem to take teach small-small pikin how dem sef fit ride horse and play Polo.

Victor Fingesi enta politics since 1983 as kingmaker wey dey epp odas climb up to achieve one position or di oda.

For 1999 to 2007, im serve under former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili as Chairman Petroleum Taskforce to chook eye stop fuel scarcity wey bin dey worry dat time.

Now im don come out to run as Governor of di Rivers State “to comot di hunger wey dey Rivers pipo bodi so dem go see anoda type of life wey different from di promise and fail wey past goment don show dem.”