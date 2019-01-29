Corruption: Cameroon corrupt pas Ghana, Nigeria put togeda - Transparency International

Image example New report say na Somalia get di highest level of corruption for Africa and di whole world

Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) wey Transparency International release on Tuesday show say Cameroon corrupt pas Ghana, Nigeria put togeda for west and central Africa.

Di Transparency International latest Corruption Perception Index reveal say na Somalia be di most corrupt kontri for di world and for inside Africa.

Di CPI measure levels of corruption inside di public sector for 180 kontries and territories around di world.

CPI use scale of zero (0) to one hundred (100) take measure di corruption rate for each kontries. Kontries wey get zero or low number dey highly corrupt while those wey one hundred or high number dey very clean.

Di truth be say e no get any kontri wey get perfect score of 100 but since 2012 only 20 kontries improve dia scores while 16 kontries decrease.

Di report show say Nigeria improve small for corruption mata as di kontri move go number 144 position from 148 wey e be dey before for di Transparency International latest corruption perception index worldwide

List of how corruption level dey for Africa Kontries.

Number Africa Kontries Scale of 0-100
180 Somalia 10
178 South Sudan 13
172 Equatorial Guinea 16
172 Guinea Bissau 16
172 Sudan 16
170 Burundi 17
170 Libya 17
165 Angola 19
165 Chad 19
165 Congo 19
161 Democratic Republic of the Congo 20
160 Zimbabwe 22
158 Mozambique 23
157 Eritrea 24
152 Cameroon 25
152 Madagascar 25
149 Central African Republic 26
149 Uganda 26
144 Comoros 27
144 Kenya 27
144 Mauritania 27
144 Nigeria 27
138 Guinea 28
129 Sierra Leone 30
129 Togo 30
124 Djibouti 31
124 Gabon 31
120 Liberia 32
120 Malawi 32
120 Mali 32
114 Ethiopia 34
114 Niger 34
105 Algeria 35
105 Cote d'Ivoire 35
105 Egypt 35
105 Zambia 35
99 Tanzania 36
93 Gambia 37
89 Swaziland 38
85 Benin 40
78 Burkina Faso 41
78 Ghana 41

Out of all di kontries wey dem torchlight dis year, Denmark and New Zealand score di highest while South Sudan, Syria and Somalia score di lowest.

Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions index(CPI) reveal say most kontris dey fail to fight corruption. E also show say corruption dey contribute to di crisis of democracy around di world.

