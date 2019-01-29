Corruption: Cameroon corrupt pas Ghana, Nigeria put togeda - Transparency International
Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) wey Transparency International release on Tuesday show say Cameroon corrupt pas Ghana, Nigeria put togeda for west and central Africa.
Di Transparency International latest Corruption Perception Index reveal say na Somalia be di most corrupt kontri for di world and for inside Africa.
Di CPI measure levels of corruption inside di public sector for 180 kontries and territories around di world.
CPI use scale of zero (0) to one hundred (100) take measure di corruption rate for each kontries. Kontries wey get zero or low number dey highly corrupt while those wey one hundred or high number dey very clean.
Di truth be say e no get any kontri wey get perfect score of 100 but since 2012 only 20 kontries improve dia scores while 16 kontries decrease.
Di report show say Nigeria improve small for corruption mata as di kontri move go number 144 position from 148 wey e be dey before for di Transparency International latest corruption perception index worldwide
List of how corruption level dey for Africa Kontries.
|Number
|Africa Kontries
|Scale of 0-100
|180
|Somalia
|10
|178
|South Sudan
|13
|172
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|172
|Guinea Bissau
|16
|172
|Sudan
|16
|170
|Burundi
|17
|170
|Libya
|17
|165
|Angola
|19
|165
|Chad
|19
|165
|Congo
|19
|161
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|20
|160
|Zimbabwe
|22
|158
|Mozambique
|23
|157
|Eritrea
|24
|152
|Cameroon
|25
|152
|Madagascar
|25
|149
|Central African Republic
|26
|149
|Uganda
|26
|144
|Comoros
|27
|144
|Kenya
|27
|144
|Mauritania
|27
|144
|Nigeria
|27
|138
|Guinea
|28
|129
|Sierra Leone
|30
|129
|Togo
|30
|124
|Djibouti
|31
|124
|Gabon
|31
|120
|Liberia
|32
|120
|Malawi
|32
|120
|Mali
|32
|114
|Ethiopia
|34
|114
|Niger
|34
|105
|Algeria
|35
|105
|Cote d'Ivoire
|35
|105
|Egypt
|35
|105
|Zambia
|35
|99
|Tanzania
|36
|93
|Gambia
|37
|89
|Swaziland
|38
|85
|Benin
|40
|78
|Burkina Faso
|41
|78
|Ghana
|41
Out of all di kontries wey dem torchlight dis year, Denmark and New Zealand score di highest while South Sudan, Syria and Somalia score di lowest.
Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions index(CPI) reveal say most kontris dey fail to fight corruption. E also show say corruption dey contribute to di crisis of democracy around di world.