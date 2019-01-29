Image copyright Getty Images Image example New report say na Somalia get di highest level of corruption for Africa and di whole world

Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) wey Transparency International release on Tuesday show say Cameroon corrupt pas Ghana, Nigeria put togeda for west and central Africa.

Di Transparency International latest Corruption Perception Index reveal say na Somalia be di most corrupt kontri for di world and for inside Africa.

Di CPI measure levels of corruption inside di public sector for 180 kontries and territories around di world.

CPI use scale of zero (0) to one hundred (100) take measure di corruption rate for each kontries. Kontries wey get zero or low number dey highly corrupt while those wey one hundred or high number dey very clean.

Di truth be say e no get any kontri wey get perfect score of 100 but since 2012 only 20 kontries improve dia scores while 16 kontries decrease.

Di report show say Nigeria improve small for corruption mata as di kontri move go number 144 position from 148 wey e be dey before for di Transparency International latest corruption perception index worldwide

List of how corruption level dey for Africa Kontries.

Number Africa Kontries Scale of 0-100 180 Somalia 10 178 South Sudan 13 172 Equatorial Guinea 16 172 Guinea Bissau 16 172 Sudan 16 170 Burundi 17 170 Libya 17 165 Angola 19 165 Chad 19 165 Congo 19 161 Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 160 Zimbabwe 22 158 Mozambique 23 157 Eritrea 24 152 Cameroon 25 152 Madagascar 25 149 Central African Republic 26 149 Uganda 26 144 Comoros 27 144 Kenya 27 144 Mauritania 27 144 Nigeria 27 138 Guinea 28 129 Sierra Leone 30 129 Togo 30 124 Djibouti 31 124 Gabon 31 120 Liberia 32 120 Malawi 32 120 Mali 32 114 Ethiopia 34 114 Niger 34 105 Algeria 35 105 Cote d'Ivoire 35 105 Egypt 35 105 Zambia 35 99 Tanzania 36 93 Gambia 37 89 Swaziland 38 85 Benin 40 78 Burkina Faso 41 78 Ghana 41

Out of all di kontries wey dem torchlight dis year, Denmark and New Zealand score di highest while South Sudan, Syria and Somalia score di lowest.

Di 2018 Corruption Perceptions index(CPI) reveal say most kontris dey fail to fight corruption. E also show say corruption dey contribute to di crisis of democracy around di world.