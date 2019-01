Image copyright Nigerian Bar Association Image example Justice Walter Onnoghen na di most powerful judge for Nigeria until Friday wen President Muhammadu Buhari suspend am.

National Judicial Council don give Justice Walter Onnoghen and di Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed (CFR), seven days to answer different petitions dem against them.

