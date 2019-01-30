Image example Na very few foto naim dey of Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Dis one dey among di ones wey dem show ontop Ghana TV last year

Member of Parliament for Ghana, Kennedy Agyepong say he no dey trust say Police go fit find di killers of murdered journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

According to am, despite say people dey point fingers at am say he fit dey behind di killings sake of say he publish Ahmed en pictures he dey do en own investigations.

Mr Agyepong defend en actions, he say although he publish di journalist en pictures, he no talk anyone say make dem go kill am for reward like people dey claim.

"I no dey trust di Police. I no dey trust dem. I dey do better investigations pass di Police. I get chaw evidence but I no go share give anybody. I go serialse am" Mr Agyepong reveal.

E tok say although he dey sympathise plus Hussein-Suale en family over en death, he no regret di fact that he publish Ahmed en pictures sake of Anas Aremeyaw Anas dems dey do di same tin.

E tok BBC say he no get any connection plus di murder, rather he feel say Ahmed en work dey affect chaw people so sometimes some oda pipo mean am wey dem go finish am so make di family try see am like that.

Two unknown gunmen kill Ahmed about 200 meters from dema family house for Madina, Wednesday night.

Dem shoot am three times, two for en chest den one for en neck inside by unknown men who dey sit motorbike top for Madina, as he dey leave en family house one night.