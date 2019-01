How to stop cultism, give youth empowerment and employment, make development reach villages plus how peace go dey afta di election, na im dey plenti pipo mind to ask govnorship candidates wey dey contest for Rivers state.

Dem tok to our tori pipo as di BBC Govnorship Debate don land gidigba for Port Harcourt City.

Di debate go happun live on Thursday 31 January, 2019.