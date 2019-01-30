Akinwunmi Ambode: How Lagos react to lawmakers impeachment plan
Lawmakers for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital begin emergency sitting on Wednesday evening but wetin dem dey discuss neva clear.
E happun hours afta group of protesters do I-no-go-gree waka go Lagos State House of Assembly to protest against di plan of di lawmakers to impeach Govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode.
Di protesters carry placards and banners wey dem write different tins inside to show dem no dey happy wit di lawmakers move.
- Who be di Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey wan pursue Ambode for 2019?
- Me and Bola Tinubu no get kwanta - Govnor Ambode
Lagos state lawmakers don bin first summon di governor to come appear in front of dem within one week to come answer kwesion concerning 2019 budget.
During plenary on Monday, di lawmakers accuse di governor say e commit plenti bad tins wey get to do wit serious misbehaviour and spending budget wey dem neva first carri go give before di House or wey di house neva approve plus say e disobey di 1999 Constitution.
Dis na how Lagosians dey react
Out of di 34 lawmakers wey spoke for di plenary on Monday, 28 of dem call say make dem impeach di governor while six odas call say make di governor resign.
Also, di lawmakers, through voice vote say make dem impeachment di governor.
Then Speaker for di House, Mudashiru Obasa come tok say di House need to give Ambode di last chance to appear before dem to come explain all di accuse against am.