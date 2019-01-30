Image copyright @AkinwunmiAmbode Image example Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Lawmakers for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital begin emergency sitting on Wednesday evening but wetin dem dey discuss neva clear.

E happun hours afta group of protesters do I-no-go-gree waka go Lagos State House of Assembly to protest against di plan of di lawmakers to impeach Govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Di protesters carry placards and banners wey dem write different tins inside to show dem no dey happy wit di lawmakers move.

Lagos state lawmakers don bin first summon di governor to come appear in front of dem within one week to come answer kwesion concerning 2019 budget.

During plenary on Monday, di lawmakers accuse di governor say e commit plenti bad tins wey get to do wit serious misbehaviour and spending budget wey dem neva first carri go give before di House or wey di house neva approve plus say e disobey di 1999 Constitution.

Dis na how Lagosians dey react

APC wants to impeach Ambode in Lagos for not being a good partyman but wants to foist Buhari on Nigerians for another 4 years to continue his vindictive/ inhuman/undemocratic rule. Issokay!!!! #iberibeismatwork — Abigail Okwuonu (@ivuedaoya) January 30, 2019

They won't let Ambode finish his tenure in peace again. Let the man work what he will and hope for long-lasting projects, mbok.#Lagos — AraloluwaFEYIDA (@_feyida) January 30, 2019

Dear Lagosians,



Ambode has been denied a second term. The House of Assembly wants to impeach him.



You support these actions against Ambode because he hasn't performed well.



But you are supporting Buhari and will not accept his impeachment despite his poor performance.



Why? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) January 30, 2019

Why can't THEY allow Ambode to finish his remaining few days in office and let him go and "Rest in Peace" — Adonis Nwammah (@AdonisGoldberg) January 30, 2019

What has governor Ambode done, I don't think we a been told the real truth, could it be that he has failed to pay the big guns of Lagos politicians — Samsonakinrinde@eirc (@Akinrinde) January 30, 2019

In 2015, Ambode was the golden child. Suddenly, they're plotting all sorts of things against him because he refused to bend to their master. Now, they've picked another puppet to do what Ambode rightly refused to do. How long will we continue like this in Lagos? #FreeLagos pic.twitter.com/hRVA8Khn5Z — Mazi Olisaemeka O. ™ (@OlisaOsega) January 30, 2019

Ambode on my Mind. Strong Message passed. Let he who think he stands take heed lest he falls. 🤔 — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 30, 2019

Out of di 34 lawmakers wey spoke for di plenary on Monday, 28 of dem call say make dem impeach di governor while six odas call say make di governor resign.

Also, di lawmakers, through voice vote say make dem impeachment di governor.

Then Speaker for di House, Mudashiru Obasa come tok say di House need to give Ambode di last chance to appear before dem to come explain all di accuse against am.