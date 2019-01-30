Image copyright Instagram/@bobrisky222

TV show - Empire actor, Jussie Smollet don dey collect plenti accolades for social media afta e suffer attack by two men.

For di attack, di men beat am, come throw am chemical for bodi dey cuse am say e dey black and gay.

Di actor wey dey popularly as Jamal Lyon comot as gay for 2015 and e dey play gay pesin for di series.

Nigerian social media celebrity, Bobrisky don join mouth with di plenti oda celebrities on top di mata.

Bobrisky, wey real name be Okuneye Idris, don enta plenti palava for Nigeria on top say she identify as woman.

She tok say she no dey suprised as say something like dis dey happun ven as e add say, "No pesin deserve judgement because say e dey sin different."

Actress Tonto Dikeh follow chook mouyth for di mata say she dey send love and light.

Nigeria still dey face plenti wahala on top di sexual orientation mata so dis gist don bring different kain reaction to di mata.

As per celeb for America, dem follow send love give am afta di attack.