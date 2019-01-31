"Kano pipo see una Ganduje, make una vote am."

Dis na statement from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari afta e lift Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje hand for Sani Abacha Stadium on Thursday for APC campaign for Kano.

For di past few weeks discussions don dey happen between pipo wey dey di state as to weda President Buhari go endorse Ganduje for Kano, lift im hand, give am flag and tell pipo to vote am on top di bribery scandal accuse wey di governor get.

While some dey tok say dis endorsement show say President Buhari no dey serious about fight against corruption odas yan say since investigations neva prove anything, Ganduje still dey innocent and Buhari dey right to endorse am.

Di President add say na Kano dey show am love pass im hometown of Daura and dem dey right to tell Daura pipo to come learn from dem how to love am.

"I like di way Kano pipo dey tease my Daura pipo say make dem come learn from them how to love me, so I appreciate."

Buhari wey land Kano by 1pm first enter Emir of Kano Palace to first greet HRH Muhammad Sanusi first before proceeding to Sani Abacha Stadium where dem finish the whole campaign event by 5pm

Na Kano get biggest population for northern Nigeria and also second highest number of registered voters wey make very important politically.