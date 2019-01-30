Court clear di way on Wednesday for di trial of one powerful judge for Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen wey di suspension wey President Muhammadu Buhari give dey cause serious confusion inside di kontri.

Court of Appeal for Abuja reject di suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) request to press pause for case wey im dey face for Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Court say, provision of Section 306 of di Administration Criminal Justice Act no get power to gba break for criminal case.

Dis court decision mean say CCT dey free to continue di case. All dis dey happun just weeks before di kontri general election.