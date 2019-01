Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, wey be di number six elected Govnor of Rivers State na di Candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2019 general election.

Wike wey be Ikwerre man from Rumuepirikom for Obio Akpor local goment area enta dis world for 13 December 1967.

Im study law for Rivers State University of Science and Technology before im come go Law school. Him na lawyer and solicitor for di Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Nyesom Wike, begin im political career as two time chairman for Obio Akpor local goment from 1999 to 2007.

From dia im become Chief of Staff for Rivers State Goment, under Governor Chibuike Amaechi, from 2007 to 2011.

For July 2011, Wike become Minister of State for Education but later become Acting Minister for Education wen di den Minister for Education, Mrs Ruqqayatu Rufai, comot but im resign for 2014 to contest for guvnor for Rivers State win.

For May 2015, im become di 6th guvnor of Rivers State and di popular nickname im get wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo give am na "Mr Project".

Nyesom Wike dey seek im second term for office as guvnor of Rivers State under PDP and im go follow participate for di BBC Governorship Debate we dey happen for 31 January, 2019 for Port Harcourt.