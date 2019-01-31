"Our state, Rivers State suppose be small London" - Issac Wonwu #BBCGovDebate

Chief Isaac Wonwu di Governorship candidate for Labour Party for Rivers na Petroleum Engineer wey come from Elele, Ikwerre local goment area for Rivers State. Im be one of di candidates wey go participate for di BBC Governorship debate for Rivers State wey BBC News Pidgin go do for 31 January, 2019 for Port Harcourt.

Na for 4 October, 1964 naim dem born Chief Wonwu for Port Harcourt. Im study Marine Engineering for Rivers State University of Science and Technology, den im come go Petroleum Training Institute for Warri, Delta State go learn Electrical instrumentation and control. Afta im come start im own indigenous oil servicing company wey dey for Port Harcourt.

According to Wonwu, im wan become Govnor of Rivers State, to share im experience as pesin wey get im own business and understand wetin ordinary pipo like market women, carpenters and oda technician dey suffer and wan improve dia life.

“Our state, Rivers State suppose to be small London. We suppose don develop pass wetin dey now. Now I wan come out make I contribute my own to make Rivers State beta.” Na so Wonwu tok.

Isaac Wonwu like sports and im dey play football, lawn tennis and badminton. Im also like to run, dance and im like music.