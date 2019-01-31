BBC Governorship Debate for Rivers State go happun live today!

Ground don set for di BBC governorship debate wey go happen for Rivers State, South South Nigeria, on Thursday January 31, 2019.

Di candidates wey dey di state go share wetin dem wan do for dia pipo for di second Governorship Debate wey BBC Pidgin package.

Di debate na also correct chance for pipo for di state to hear wetin di candidates wan do for various sectors like Economy, Security and Education and how dem go handle everytin for di state.

Na which candidates we invite?

Based on feedback from our audience, we invite Isaac Wonwu from Labour Party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs from Accord Party, Victor Fingesi from Action Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike from People's Democratic Party and Eniye Braide from di African Democratic Congress.

How you fit join?

You go fit join di debate live on top @bbcnewspidgin for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You go fit also watch am live for BBC Pidgin website wey be bbc.com/pidgin.

Di debate go also dey live on top Wazobia 94.1FM and Wazobia Max TV wey dey on top cable.

Naija FM 92.7 go also carry am live and Peoples TV Abuja alongside FarinWata TV go also carry am.

For all dis stations, pipo go fit also send in all di qweshion wey dem wan ask di candidates with #bbcgovdebate or #bbcpidgindebate.