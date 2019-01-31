Image copyright BBC Sport

Four of di five candidates wey suppose participate for di BBC Guvnorship Debate for Rivers State naim show for di debate ground wey dey happen live for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Dem be Victor Fingesi of Action Democratic Party ADP, Arch. Eniye Braide of African Democratic Congress ADC, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs of Accord and Chief Isaac Wonwu of Labour Party.

Guvnor Nyesom Wike of Peoples Democratic Party PDP wey dey seek second term for office no show for di debate. Dis na even afta all di letters, calls and text message dem wey di organisers of di debate send to am for di debate, im office no respond to any of dem. As at di time of dis report, dem neva still respond weda or not di Guvnor go participate for di debate.

Di Candidate for di All Progressives Congress, Tonye Cole na anoda pesin wey for stand for di debate but for di court order wey declare say APC for Rivers State no get any candidate wey go contest for di 2019 general election.

Pesin fit watch di debate live for BBC Pidgin website and any of our social media platform for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and even drop kweshion for any of di candidates dia.

Di debate go also dey live for our partner radio and TV stations like Wazobia FM 94.1 Port Harcourt, Naija FM 92.7 Fm PH, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max TV, Farin Wata TV for DSTV and Peoples TV for Abuja.