Magnus Abe and Tonye Cole dey drag APC govnorship ticket for di oil-rich Rivers State

Nigeria election join bodi - ndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don publish list of State Governorship and House of Assembly Candidates wey voters fit vote on 2nd March for most states across di kontri.

For Rivers State di names of di candidates of Nigeria ruling All Progressives congress (APC) party no dey dia for di list.

On 7th January, one Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers State draw ear give election bodi INEC, say make dem no recognise any candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC ) for di 2019 General elections for di state .

Di court also cancel all nominations wey APC get for Rivers State as e concern di 2019 elections.

Di court make am clear say APC no go follow do govnorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections during di 2019 election for Rivers State.

