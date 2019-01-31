Media Room Hub, wey be online media platform togeda wit BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria wan organize debate for five of di candidates wey wan contest for House of Representatives position inside Eti-Osa local goment area.

Candidates go tok di plans wey dem get for dia pipo during di debate wey dem wan hold on Monday, February 4, 2019 for Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Five candidates wey dey contest top position don tok say dem dey ready to partake for di debate wey dem dey expect over 200 pipo to attend.

Di five candidates na: Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) wey be di candidate of di Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tessy Owolabi , Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Omotesho Tony Bakare ,People's Democratic Party (PDP) cnadidate and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) candidate.

Journalist, PR Expert and Media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji na im go be di moderator for di debate.

Di CEO of MediaRoomHub, Azuka Ogujiuba tok say time don reach for Nigerians to focus on political positions wey fit make positive change happun fast-fast instead of to focus on di executive positions only.

"Legislature na di closest goment to di pipo. E dey surprising say we neva give enof attention to am."

"Dem dey make laws wey go affect everi arm of goment and dia office dey cost goment plenti money. I strongly believe say we need to start to dey ask dem kwesion before dem enta di house di way we ask di senior oga dem for goment", she tok.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye wey be Head of BBC West Africa Languages say:

"BBC Pidgin dey proud to be partner for dis event. As one of di oldest broadcasters for di world, audiences across di continent and around di world, go fit now get up to date informate about di action of BBC Pidgin."

