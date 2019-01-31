Unemployment na one major area wey di four candidates wey participate for di BBC Govnorship Debate for Rivers State say dem go address if dem win.

African Democratic Congress ADC, Eniye Braide say im strategy na to start oil and gas resources refining initiative and Agricultural resources repackaging initiative to encourage di two main resources wey boku for Rivers State - Agriculture and oil and gas.

"I go create 50% jobs for all local goment for I be guvnor."

Di SDP candidate, Precious Elekima say im go declare free education from primary school to university and set board of Govnorship for secondary schools for high standard to dey, so dat parents no go spend big money to put dia pikin for private schools as e be say public schools go get standard.

Di SDP candidate say im go encourage cottage industry to ginger di common local resource wey village pipo get:

"I go carry ethanol wey Omoku and Ahoada pipo get take produce hot drink for Rivers pipo."

Image example BBC Governorship debate Rivers State

Labour Party Candidate, Isaac Wonwu say im go arrange agricultural business and open technical training centres wia pipo fit go learn beta handwork as small business wey pipo own.

"I go establish microfinance bank to give pipo loans but we go give women pass di one we go give men. We go give women 80% and men 40%."

But Victor Fingesi from Action Democratic Party say im focus go dey for rural areas to encourage agriculture as a im be di quick-quick way to take address di palava as naim many pipo already don put hand.

Di Action Democratic Party ADP candidate say to improve tourism for di state .

"I go empower Eleme pipo wit zoo and e go be di biggest zoo for Africa and wit di hep of international donor agencies like di ones wey dey give tractor for mechanised farming, dat sector go grow well-well and dem no go need to borrow money for dat kain investment because we no go borrow money to plant yam and cassava."

Traffic: Rail and beta bus system na di way to go

Heavy traffic na anoda challenge for Port Harcourt and di candidates say dat area got get ogbonge plan to make life easy for pipo for di City.

Fingesi say im go make sure say few cars go dey road as im go organise beta bus system wey for carry like 30-50 pesins at a time for shikini money.

Di Labour Party man Wonwu say to solve traffic palava na to expand road, traffic go easy and introduce urban transport system wey go use rail and bus and to build strong road wey go last long so small pikin sef fit grow up see am and e go save money.

Eniye Braide from ADC say di solution na to decentralise business from Port Harcourt so village dem go develop so pipo no go pack full for dia. Build flyovers and make partnership wey go heLp pipo get dia own motor wey dem go pay small small.

SDP Candidate feel say if im build second rail track from Port Harcourt to Oyigbo wit stations wey pipo for enta and drop evriwia. E go make sense well-well.

"Den I go extend Port Harcourt set up bridge from Njemanze (waterside) to Isaka to Old Bakana to Tombia to Ogbakiri to Iwofe. Dat one go give us C-curve, because for Port Harcourt if you dey go di northern side go slow dey but if you dey go di south, go slow no dey so need to shift development to dat side so tins go dey easy."

Rail expansion and oda means of transportation like train wey go run town service na im dI candidate feel say go help di traffic situation for Rivers state.