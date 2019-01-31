Image example Four candidates na dem show face for di #BBCGovDebate for Port Harcourt to tok wetin dem go do if dem win Govnorship election for Rivers State.

Na five candidates wey suppose show face on Thursday for di BBC Govnorship Debate for Rivers state, southern Nigeria.

But di pipo wey come out na Eniye Braide of African Democratic Congress ADC, Victor Fingesi of Action Democratic Party ADP and Isaac Wonwu of Labour Party.

Govnor Nyesom Wike of Peoples Democratic Party PDP no show. Even di Accord Candidate Dumo Lulu Briggs wey bin come for morning comot from di and no return.

But di candidate for Social Democratic Party Precious Elekima wey no bin dey among di Candidates for di debate come by force say im must follow di debate. Afta much gbege di organisers allow am.

Wetin di Candidates tok?

Isaac Wonwu of Labour Party say if im win say im go establish micro industries, technical training centres wia pipo go learn beta handwork and encourage different different agricultural business with micro finance bank wey go give pipo loan to start business but e go give women 80% and men 20%.

Victor Fingesi of ADP say as im enter goment house di first tin im go address na security first first as na im go make evri oda tin to dey as pipo no fit do business eia palava dey. And wit di hep of international donor agencies, encourage agriculture for village because "we no go borrow money plant yam and cassava.

To address traffic wahala, im go reduce di number of cars wey dey road and organise bus system wey 30-50 pipo fit dey inside at a time.

For Eniye Braide of ADC di first tim na to start oil and gas resources refining initiative and agricultural resources repackaging initiative to take tackle unemployment, decentralise business from PH so oda areas fit develop and encourage modular refineries as wey to check di kpofire wey Dey cause soot pollution and take legislation follow light palava to make sure say constant light go dey.

Precious Elekima, di Social Democratic Party Candidate say im go bring turbine truck within 4 weeks after im become guvnor and install am within 13 weeks and by 6 months evri area for Port Harcourt go get light.

Eekima say im go also encourage cottage industry to encourage di tins wey common for every community and partner with University for research to address how to improve those local business dem.

Im go also build second rail track from PH to Oyigbo with bridge from Njemanze to Old Bakana to improve transport and business for di state.

All di candidates wey show face for di debate say dem want Rivers pipo to comot on Election Day vote as di power dey dia hand to change and make Rivers state beta.