Image copyright Nene Akrofi Ocansey/Facebook

Shooting incidence on Thursday spoil ongoing parliament by-election for Ayawaso West Wuogon which dey go on for Ghana capital Accra.

National security operatives who dey wear mask enter di La Bawalashie Presby polling station where dem beat some supporters who dey mess up.

Later, dem follow tip off to di opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate en house wey dem which dey few meters from di polling station where dem allegedly fire gun shots wey injure some people.

Medical officials for University of Ghana hospital say seven people injure, wey dem currently dey take treatment for dema facility.

National Chairman of di NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo say di party dey boycott di elections sake of di attacks, dem go soon notify di electoral commission officially.

"He make traumatised wey he no fit understand why people go come and attempt to kill am for en residence" Mr Ampofo talk media.

Di party talk all dema agents say make dem withdraw from di various polling stations sake of dem no fit guarantee dema security.

Di by-election dey happen sake of di sudden death of member of parliament for the area, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko after some short illness.

Leadership of both ruling New Patriotic Party den opposition National Democratic Congress dey blame each other for di violent attack.

Despite say NDC boycott di elections, voting still dey happen for di Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.