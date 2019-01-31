Rivers pipo show face for di BBC Governorship Debate and dem get chance engage di candidates on di many many tins wey dey worry dem.

Di candidates also share di plans dem get as well as di policies dem wan put in place for di pipo.

Check out some of di tins to learn from di debate.

1. All di candidates want peace for di state

All di candidates wey show face for di debate dey very particular about peace and security for di state. According to dem, dey don recognise all di wahala wey dey happen and dia goal na to bring peace to di state.

2. Ethanol fit make hot drinks and perfume.

Precious Elekima of Social Democratic Party tok say im go set up small industries to use di resources of di state like ethanol do hot drinks and perfume. He also tok say im go also use clay to make pot wey dem fit sell.

3. Woman na di main tin.

Isaac Wonwu of Labour Party dey particular about di role of woman for him goment. He tok say women go occupy for 40% of him cabinet and him go give dem priority as per loans for dia business wey go reach up to 80%.

4. Modular refineries go help stop soot.

Di issue of soot for di state be serious mata as all di candidates tok how dem go try make di environment beta. All of dem wey dey present tok say modular refineries go help stop di wahala.

5. Biggest zoo for Africa go come Eleme

Victor Fingesi of Action Democratic Party tok say one of di ways him go promote tourism for Rivers na to build di biggest zoo for Africa and di zoo go dey Eleme. He add say di zoo na ogbonge way to find job for pipo of dat community.

6. Decentralise business

Traffic na serious wahala for Port Harcourt wey be di capital of Rivers State and Eniye Braide of African Democratic Congress confident say decentralising business go help di mata. Him tok say he go move some business go other part of di state so as to reduce congestion wey dey di city and to help other parts of di state develop.

7. Young pipo must help diasef

Youth na focus for all di candidates wey come today and all of dem gree say young pipo gats know how to help themselves. Di candidates tok say dem go create avenues wey go help train young pipo for di state