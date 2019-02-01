Ebola outbreak for DR Congo, six months afta don claim 400 nearly lives

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di tenth time wey Ebola go hit DRC since 1976 and na di second largest outbreak for history

Today go mark six months since dem declare anoda Ebola outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo.

Na close to 700 confirm cases don happun and World Health Organisation say na di second largest outbreak for history.

Dis na di tenth time wey Ebola go hit DR Congo since 1976, and na di worst outbreak wey di kontri don see be dis.

Nearly 400 pipo don die since di outbreak start for August last year wit di survival rate of 37 per cent according to di kontri health ministry data.

Many of di confirmed cases happun for di eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri as insecurity for di affected areas don limit movement of health workers wey make am impossible for some instances to follow up on suspected cases.

However, di health ministry oga for di Ebola response team for ground, tell BBC say some local communities wey no believe say di virus exist, na one of di main challenge stop di spreading of di disease.

Togeda wit partners, Congo Ministry of Health don build 9 Ebola treatment centres for di region and equip and train health workers. To make identification of new cases dey fast, dem don build six laboratory for di affected provinces.

Approximately 70,000 pipo don collect vaccination against di Ebola virus as part of effort to contain am and dem don screen millions of pipo all over di region.

Still, neighbouring Uganda and South Sudan dey on alert as concern dey grow say e fit spread reach dia kontri.