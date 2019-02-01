Although di BBC Pidgin Govnorship debate for Rivers State don end, di candidates wey show don make promises wey di pipo of dat state need to go write keep for somewia - if dem need to remind one new govnor tomorrow.

Di tok tok around wetin di south south Nigeria state need to do to make life beta neva, make we remind you of di tins wey some of di candidates wey wan become di next govnor tok for di January 21 debate.

One environment and health palava wey pipo for Rivers State don dey wrestle wit na black soot wey don dey worry for di past three years and di Guvnorship candidates for di BBC Guvnorship Debate also chook mouth tok how dem go deal wit am.

All di four candidates dem agree say na illegal oil bunkering wey be Kpo fire naim be di main tin wey dey make do soot pollution and na modular refineries naim go solve dis problem. Dat way, e go be win win for evribodi as di boys go get work, cheap fuel go brekete and di soot palava go stop.

Electricity

But for light mata, Precious Elekima of Social Democratic Party SDP say if im win, im go bring like 6 turbine truck within four weeks, install am within 13 weeks and within six months evriwia go enjoy constant light. Den dem and PHCN go begin tok.

Di Action Democratic Party candidate Victor Fingesi observe say federal goment don sell electricity mata to companies some to generate power, odas to distribute am so wetin dem go do na to partner with dis companies, get pipo wey fit invest for dia so dem fit use small turbines do dam for di small small streams wey dey flow for communities generate light and e go serve two to three communities constant light and dis go dey across di state so pipo no go depend only on national grid for light.

But Eniye Braide of African Democratic Congress ADC see di light mata as sometin wey dem go take legislation follow so dat by law, pipo too fit generate power for demsef so dat from di law provision go dey for constant electricity.

But Labour Party candidate Victor Wonwu say im go see how dem fit improve light as already Rivers State goment get share for di present companies wey dey distribute light so wetin dem go do na to arrange wit dis pipo wey dey distribute di light and di ones wey dey supply gas to see how dem for generate more voltage, den rewrite di light for evri community to see say di light work well and dem get light but dem go also ensure di pipo get mette so dem go pay for di light dem consume.

Insecurity

Ontop di insecurity wey dey worry pipo mind for Rivers State, Elekima day di way to go na to punish pipo wey di bad make dem know say if pesin di bad, e go face am den give pipo work.

Fingesi say na to use dialogue, tok to di boys wey dey behind am so dem go reason am, stop am so peace go dey and pipo and business wey don run comot go return.

Victor Braide own na to work togeda well well with security pipo to fight am make e stop but Wonwu say di way na to strengthen institutions so dem fit work well teach ethical behaviour and lead by example.

Monorail

Di monorail project wey former Guvnor Chibuike Amaechi start na anoda mata. Elekima say im go complete am as e go hep im C-curve transport plan to improve traffic for di state. Fingesi say im go leave dat project because di chop chop inside too much so e go focus on easier ones to improve transportation for di state.

Eniye Braide say im go ask di pipo to chook eye inside dat project to see weda sometin dey or not as e be like toy and wetin dem decide naim dem go do but for Isaac Wonwu, di money wey don enta inside dat project na Rivers pipo own so im go expand am make pipo benefit from am.

Gender Equality

"I get respect for women. I like women and 40% of my cabinet go be women." Na so di Labour Party man Wonwu tok as im go carry women along for im goment.

Housing

Low cost housing na di way ADC Candidate Braide wan take solve House palava especially for pipo wey dey live for waterside so im go hep dem raise money dem fit take pay small small till dem own di house.

Im also recognise say civil servants na di engine room for goment so dem go be in priority so training for how dem fit take improve how dem dey work go dey for dem.

Di candidates say dem no go work alone for Goment house but for evritin, dem go always consult wit di pipo through townhall meeting and regular ward meetings to see how dem fit achieve di Rivers State dem dey dream of.