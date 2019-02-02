Buhari di military dictator vs Buhari di civilian presido: Three things wey dey constant

Image example Some pipo feel say di way Buhari handle govnor Ganduje allegation mata show say im anti-corruption gith no pure

Di suspension wey President Muhammadu Buhari take nack Justice Walter Onnoghen for head, don make some pipo say di presido dey behave like say im no get respect for Nigeria constitution.

Tok don fly upandan from different angles for dis mata, including those wey say di President do correct tin.

For some pipo, di tins wey don happun wit Buhari as civilian president, no too different from wen im bin dey seat as military dictator wey use strong hand run di kontri. And e be like say dis pipo get point, because if you check well, you go see some kain tins wey don repeat demsef, like dis three.

Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen

Anti-corruption

Corruption don always dey ontop Buhari agenda. For 1984, im tok say di reason wey di coup for 1983 happun na to remove corruption from di kontri. Before then pipo don dey complain say di Shehu Shagari goment dey corrupt. As Buhari enta, im goment start to investigate all di politicians wey dem accuse say involve for corrupt practices including Umaru Dikko.

For 2015, Buhari start im anti-corruption war as im promise for him campaign. Notable pipo for di previous goment like Diezani Alison-Madueke and Sambo Dasuki na part of pipo wey dem investigate.

Buhari administration no waste time to torchligt former minister of petroleum with investigation

Economy

During di two times wey Buhari don lead Nigeria, economy don waka kurukere movement. For 1984, global financial bodies advise am to devalue di naira but Buhari no gree as economic conditions come dey tough for pipo for di kontri.

Di issue na one of di reasons why dem overthrow am as military head of state. For 2015, di kontri economy still tough and Buhari no gree devalue di naira. However, Central bank do am for 2016 as di naira lose 30% value to di dollar.

Media Freedom

For 1984, Buhari establish Decree 4 of 1984. Dat time im tok say di aim na to provide protections against tori wey no true for inside press. However, critics tok say di decree become law wey dem use violate di rights of many journalists including Nduka Irabor and Tunde Thompson.

For 2018, hate speech bill become anoda too as di law go impose five year jail term or not less than N10 million fine on top pipo wey write or show wetin dey threaten or abuse. Also Senate try pass di social media bill wey aim to control wetin pipo write and share online. Di bill no pass but critics of di goment compare am to Decree 4 of 1984.